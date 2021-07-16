Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah says he has no issue with Kurt Okraku.

Multiple reports have emerged that the pair are not on good terms after the Ghana Football Association elections held two years ago.

However, speaking about the issue, Nana Yaw Amponsah denied and rubbished any claim or report in an interview on Happy Sports that Kurt Okraku is an enemy.

“People have this perception that when you go into a competition with someone then the followers presume or think you are enemies”, he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“After losing the elections, I congratulated him and moved on. I have no problems with him (Kurt Okraku)”.

“I don’t have anything against him and will be surprised if he does,” he added.

Nana Yaw Amponsah also confirmed that he was still the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko despite reports that he has been banned by the GFA as a director of Phar Rangers.

