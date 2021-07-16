The Western Region chief who disappeared after threats to assassinate him has broken his silence to the police.

Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, on Friday 16th July 2021, told the media that the Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council, Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako II, has denied being kidnapped as speculated by a section of the media on Thursday 15th July 2021, when the chief went missing.

She said the chief denied the kidnap allegation when he reported to the Tarkwa police command to give a vivid account of his disappearance from Wednesday to Thursday evening.

“Nana said he wasn’t kidnapped and honestly, doesn’t know who sent out the message of his kidnap,” she said.

DSP Adiku also indicated that Nana Bediako said on the day of his disappearance he went to the bank to cash some money needed to purchase some instruments for the church of Pentecost within Tarkwa.

From the bank, there was an instrument shop close by so he decided to take a walk and while he was going there, a gentleman he doesn’t know bumped into him and told him some people are planning to kill him.

So he immediately took the next available taxi and went into hiding but he couldn’t communicate because he had left his phones in his car.

