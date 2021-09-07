The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Albert Boakye Okyere, says the transformational agenda of the Akufo-Addo government is on course in the area.

He said this during an accountability press conference to tell residents and the media work done so far.

Mr Okyere spoke sparsely on sanitation, social intervention, governance, roads, physical infrastructure and the COVID-19 management among others.

Though he said the municipality has issues with roads, he added that it remains the assembly’s prioritised road projects, as well as asphalt overlays in areas where necessary.

He revealed that the Middle East and other areas have benefitted from the asphalting with a bridge completed at Tema community 22.

He further touched on the newly completed disease Centre at the old Polyclinic, stating the construction of a new Polyclinic was underway.

On other essential projects, the MCE urged the residents to expect more.