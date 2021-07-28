Regent of Ashaiman, Nii Annan Adjor, has expressed his displeasure at the government over a hospital project which is yet to commence after months of assurance.

In an interview with Adom News, Nii Adjor said the delay in executing projects is characteristic of successive governments.

The regent wants the government to fulfill all promises made.

“Before the 2020 elections, Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Okyere assured me that Ashaiman will benefit from 80 hospitals government is going to build across the country but nothing seems to be happening,” he said.

According to him, they have made available over 25 acres of land at Community 22 for this project.

The unhappy regent wants to know whether there are obstacles hindering the start of the health project which Ashaiman and surrounding communities stand to benefit from.

“The president and the current administration should know that any utterance they make regarding development will raise expectations and this must be followed with actions,” he urged.

He likened the situation to a mother preparing food for her children and ends up giving excuses when she fails to deliver.

“You cannot tell your children food will be ready in three hours. They will definitely ask questions if they turn up and the food is not ready,” Nii Adjor added.

Responding to concerns of the regent, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Okyere, assured him of the project commencing soon.

“About a month ago, the regional minister called for all the land documents. We qualified for the project per the required land size. Having exited the selection stage, what is left is for Ministry of Health to get contractors for the project,” he said.

He said things should be back on track once the appointment of persons needed in government is done.

