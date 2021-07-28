Police operatives in Ogun state have apprehended an eighteen-year-old boy who allegedly murdered a 28-year-old lady, Azeezat Akande.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the district’s police station.

This was after the lifeless body of a young lady, with visible stab wounds on her neck, was found, with a knife stained with blood beside her.

Upon the report, the DPO Adatan Division, SP Abiodun Salau and his detectives moved to the scene from where the corpse was moved to state hospital Ijaye mortuary.

The DPO and his crack detectives then embarked on intelligence and forensic investigations to unravel the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the deceased.

Their efforts paid off when they received information that the person, who was seen last with the deceased, has been sighted on Thursday night.

Police say they observed him for some time, before making an arrest, where he was trying to pick another ‘runs girl’.

Upon interrogations, it was discovered that the suspect had been released from prison just a month ago, for an unrelated crime.

He confessed that he picked the deceased up to his home for sexual pleasure, but an agreement broke out when he could not pay the full agreed money.

The suspect said the victim demanded N10,000, but he paid N8,000 and she was not ready to let him leave with her balance.

He said he gave out his phone as a guarantee in order to head out and return with the N2,000.

While the ‘runs girl’ was waiting, the suspect came back with a knife unknown to her and stabbed her deeply on her neck resulting in her instant death.