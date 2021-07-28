The woes of embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyaakye Quayson, are far from over.

Following the annulment of his election by the Cape Coat High Court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, for not renouncing his Canadian citizenship before filing to contest last year’s Parliamentary Polls, he has also been accused of perjury.

The New Patriotic Party Regional Secretary, Richard Takyi-Mensah, has filed a complaint with the Police Criminal Investigations Department.

“Mr James Gyaakye Quayson has perjured himself by lying under oath and I have taken steps to petition your office for official criminal investigation to be conducted,” the petition said.

Below is the statement:

