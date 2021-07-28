A 28-year-old man, Emmanuel Amoako, was stripped naked and tied to a tree at Awutu Bereku Estate in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region for stealing church instruments, air-conditioner and car batteries.

Witnesses, who spoke with Adom News Reporter Kofi Adjei, said they caught suspect Amoako at about 3:00 am Tuesday dawn carrying an air-conditioner.

They added that it was upon further interrogation that he revealed that he had also entered the Kingdom Witness Chapel to steal instruments and other items as well.

Head Pastor of Kingdom Witness Chapel, Apostle Salifu Tawiah, said they took almost everything in the church.

“The thieves entered the building through the roof and stole everything including communion wine. The only thing they could not take were speakers because they are heavy. At the time I was called to the church premise I saw he had been beaten badly and had been tied to a tree right in front of the church. I was so scared he would die so I called the police immediately to rescue him,” he said.

Other victims, whose car batteries had been stolen by suspect Amoako, bemoaned the rampant theft in the area.

They want the police to extend their patrols to the area to ward off thieves and miscreants.

READ ALSO: