North Hills International School, a Cambridge and Ghana Education Service accredited school, located at North Legon in Accra, has been recognised as the Best, Innovative, Well-Coordinated and Organised Private School of the Year at the Heroes of Distinctions Awards held on Friday, August 27, 2021 in Accra.

The annual award ceremony, organised by the WAI- West Africa International Press Ltd, is to recognise and honour exceptional bodies and individuals for their achievements and contributions to society.

In 2019, North Hills International School won the Most Preferred Private School in Ghana for the year 2018.

Classes are kept to a comfortable teacher-to-student ratio which enables the teachers to have all the needed time to cater for every student in their class.

North Hills International School is currently admitting students for the next academic year commencing September 2021.