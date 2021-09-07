A man, whose identity is not immediately known, has been found dead and floating under a bridge at Tema Community 5.

The body, believed to be in the drains for a couple of days, was found by some residents using the footbridge.

He was found in a prone position while fully clothed in a red shirt and trousers. He is believed to be in his 30s.

Man found dead under bridge

An Adom News source disclosed that the scene at Tema Community 5 area is prone to robbery.

He added that there were visible stab wounds on the back of the decomposing body.

The police have visited the scene and retrieved the body from the drains.



