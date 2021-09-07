The Chairman of the Ashaiman Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has commended residents on their support to fight crime in the area.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman, which used to be known as a hub for criminals, has changed for the better.

Mr Boakye stressed the area, which in the past dominated the news for the wrong reasons, has become an economic hub with booming businesses.

This, he said, has been made possible through the relentless efforts of the residents to combat social vices.

He has, therefore, called on all to continuously support the security agencies with the necessary support in discharging their duties.

ALSO READ:

He further warned trouble makers that the security agencies will not relent on waging war against criminals.