Two kids have drowned in a dugout at Adjei Kojo, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



The kids, eleven and 14 years of age, drowned after their attempts to swim and collect rabbit feed from the drain proved futile.



The boys whose names were given as Daniel Martey, 14; and Amish, 11; had gone to the banks of the open dugout drain which is surrounded by bushes, in the wee hours of Wednesday in search of feed for rabbits reared by Daniel’s father.

Not even the timely Intervention of a rescue team dispatched to the scene could save the lives of the two innocent boys.



Rebecca Martey, Daniel’s aunty who described the incident as unfortunate revealed that the parents of the deceased had travelled out of town.



Speaking under anonymity, some residents in the area said it was the second time some kids had drowned in the drain.



They called on the assembly to ensure that open dugout drainage is covered.



The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Police Morgue in Accra.



Meanwhile, police are waiting for the arrival of both parents of the deceased who are out of town attending a funeral in Tamale and Ada.