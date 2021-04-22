The Deputy Minister-designate for Transport, Hassan Tampuli says he is honoured to have been selected by President Akufo-Addo for a position that many people are equally qualified for.

According to him, he is optimistic he will contribute his knowledge in advancing the Ministry of Transport.

The former Chief Executive Officer for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) urged Ghanaians not to doubt his competence by narrowing his expertise to the oil and gas sector.

“I find myself in a very enviable position to step in the foot of some of these distinguished personalities.

“When the call came, and I met his Excellency, I was told that this is where you will be going to. I took it as an excellent opportunity to prove to the good people of Ghana that there is more to life than at the NPA,” he told Evans Mensah on PM Express.

READ ALSO:

The MP for Gushegu said although it gave him purpose to serve the NPA, this new platform if approved, will elevate him to a status that he could equally expand his impact.

“I used to report to the Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Petroleum so if I find myself as a deputy minister, I find that as an elevation, regardless of where I am.”

The charge as a Deputy Minister he says is one that is borne out of the Constitution under Article 79, which states that a Deputy Minister’s role is to assist the Minister.

“You don’t come with your own agenda and the President will not give you a charge of your own. You go to assist the Minister. The responsibility is for the Minister and the Miniter will deploy you as much as possible,” Mr. Tampoli said.

The key thing about the Transport Ministry that makes it crucial for him to step up his game, he explained, is because the responsibilities of the Aviation Ministry have been conferred on the Ministry of Transport, led by Sector Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, after it was scraped off.

“I will apply myself fully to assist the Minister to actualize the vision of the President,” he pledged.