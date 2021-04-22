Nineteen suspected Nigerians on board a VW crafter bus with registration number GR 5314-21 were arrested on Wednesday, April 21 by a joint military team known as the Motherland Team at Akuse.



The suspects confirmed in an interview that they were Nigerians travelling from Aflao to Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

All but one gave Nigerian names except for one who claimed to be a Ghanaian.



They have been handed over to officials of the Ghana Immigration Service officials for further action.