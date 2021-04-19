Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his kids, Sir Kwame Bota Apau and Santi Nsiah Apau have got social media buzzing with their latest photos.

The trio has been spotted serving family goals with their fashion sense as the rapper marked his 45th birthday.

In a photo that is available online, father and kids wore the same outfits as they shared bubbly moments.

They wore white trousers and shirts with multicolour designs of the same style.

They all complemented their dresses with white sneakers to match as they posed for the camera.

Santi and Sir Kwame Bota took to their Instagram pages to share the adorable photos coupled with touching messages to eulogise their father.

Santi wrote: Always at ease with the best father ever. He lets me be myself! Cheers to the best and coolest dad at 45 years @okyeamekwame 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Sir Bota also wrote: My dad is the coolest 45 year old I know… we vibe like that!!! Love you dada @okyeamekwame.