Fire has destroyed over 20 shops and other properties at the Kumasi Central Market.

The fire, the cause of which is not immediately known, is reported to have started around 8:00 pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The fire spread through shops operated by cobblers at the market as firefighters spent hours trying to bring the situation under control.

The fire scene

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO Henry Giwah, said men were immediately deployed to the scene after a distress call around 8:48 pm.

“When they arrived, they saw that the whole place had been engulfed by the fire, affecting about 27 shops so they tried to confine it so that it would not spread further.

“Accessibility is always a problem here. It’s a big problem. The interference from the traders was not also good.

“Leather and turpentine products were involved so when you put out the fire before you realize it has reignited,” he narrated.