Fire has gutted a three-storey building housing several businesses including the Asante Akim Rural Bank at Roman Hill near the Kumasi Central Market in Kumasi.

The fire, believed to have started at 1 p.m on Monday, also burnt down a KIA truck parked in front of the building which houses several shops.

The swift response of the Fire Service could not prevent the destruction of shops that deal mainly in flammable and combustible wares.

A KIA truck loaded with mattresses is said to have sparked fire after the mattresses came into contact with an electric cable.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Fire Service, Semekor Kojo Fiadzo, has been leading his charges to bring the fire under control.