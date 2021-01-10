Fire has gutted part of a market sited behind the Republic Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to reports, the fire started around 1:30 am Sunday, January 10, 2021.

This comes less than 24 hours after tertiary institutions reopened across the country.

The Relations Officer of the university, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe,who confirmed this to Joy News, aid the main hall remains intact.

He assured that an investigation was being conducted into the cause of fire.

The fire has led to several casualties including destruction of food items and some school property.