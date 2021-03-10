A video of rapper Okyeame Kwame’s son, Sir Kwame Bota, teaching him how to dance has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

Young Bota is seen taking the lead in making the dance moves while his father watched and copied him.

The boy shared the video on his Instagram page and indicated that he was teaching his father the official dance to his new song ‘Yeeko’ which he sang with Kuami Eugene.

He danced so effortlessly and no one needs to be told that he is a great dancer.

Many people have praised the young boy for his skills.