Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has shared photos of her last son, Nana Kwadwo as he celebrates his birthday.

Young Kwadwo, who is popularly known as Nana 2, turned 12 years yesterday, March 9, 2021.

It was during Nana 2’s birthday celebration that his mother decided to show him off in photos on social media.

In the photos, Nana 2 is seen in different poses in a brown turtle neck top over a pair of black jeans trousers.

Sharing the photos, the Kumawood actress said: “I just can’t believe it’s been 12 years already.☺ I’m so glad. Words can’t describe how happy I am. I want you to know that every single day, you are special, whether it’s a Monday or Tuesday, 10th or 11th, March or April. Every day, you are the King that gives me joy.❤

“Time flies, years roll by! To the boy of yesterday who has become a man today, Happy birthday Benjamin! “Mum and Dad loves you more than anything in this WORLD!❤❤❤❤❤ Friends and Family, please help me wish my Son a happy birthday!❣.”