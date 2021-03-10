Ghana’s Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has acknowledged that his latest challenge as Energy Minister will not be an easy ride.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh takes over the Ministry at a time when the country is experiencing power interruptions which have angered some Ghanaians who believe that the country is going back to what they called ‘dumsor.’

The Minister, on his first day at work as an Energy Minister, indicated that he met with Directors at the Ministry to communicate the President’s vision and to seek their support in executing that vision.

READ ALSO:

Napo, as he is affectionately called, stressed the importance of three core principles – discipline, unity and high work ethics which he believes will be the building blocks of the Ministry in its execution of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision.

He acknowledged that it won’t be easy but noted that with a focus on the ball, they will surmount all challenges.

Read his full post below: