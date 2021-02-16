Last Sunday was February 14 and was Valentine’s Day celebration.

Many stars and Ghanaians, in general, took to social media to celebrate their lovers with various posts.

One of these Valentine’s Day posts came from Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu who took to her Instagram page to share a photo.

The photo had the ace actress posing with her handsome-looking husband, Nana Agyemang Duah, who is the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region.

While the actress wore a purple dress with gold trims and a purple head wrap to match, her husband rocked a red suit over a white shirt.

Sharing the loved-up photo, the actress indicated that her husband did not know she was posting the photo because she promised not to.

She, however, added that she loves her husband so much that she could not let the day pass without posting it.

“Sshhhh!!! He doesn’t know I posted this here. I promised him that I was not going to. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH AND I CAN’T LET THE DAY GO WITHOUT POSTING HIM!❤❤❤.”