The multi-structure Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, stalled for 45 years, is to be pulled down for reconstruction after failing a structural integrity test.

Sources close to the Hospital and the Ministry of Health say a team of engineers found sections of the structure to be weak with brittle concrete and rusty iron rods.

This will be the second time the structure will be pulled down for failing a structural integrity test.

Started in 1976 by the I.K. Acheampong’s National Redemption Council, this magnificent edifice was part of plans to expand the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The old maternity block it has been called was estimated to hold a 1,000-bed medical centre capable of soaking a major part of KATH’s congestion challenges.

But the edifice has seen no major works for a long period causing major wear and tear.

Cabinet has approved the demolishing of the entire structure to start reconstruction from scratch

Parliament in 2019 approved a loan of 155 million Euros from the Deutsh Bank to complete and equip the block for use within 36 months.

In May last year, President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the completion of the project.

But government sources say cabinet has rather approved the demolishing of the entire structure to start reconstruction from the scratch due to structural integrity challenges.

Experts say after an assessment the building was found to be weak.

If the demolition goes through, it will be the second time after it was pulled down in 1999 for the same reason at another stage of completion.

When completed, the facility will serve as a referral centre for 12 out of 16 regions in the country.