A 16-year-old daughter of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has dropped some details about herself.

The young lady, identified as Yvonne, is one of Mr Agyapong’s 22 children with 12 women.

She took to Instagram to share what she said were some 10 things fans and followers needed to know about her.

She spoke of her education, hobbies, her love for fashion and also admitted how terrible she is at any sport.

She revealed she started school at age one and has been on top of her class since fourth grade.

As a forensics champion in ‘Declamation and Original Oratory’, she indicated she is a book collector and owns over 220 books.

Miss Agyapong’s write-up was backed with adorable photos which saw her make bold fashion statements.

Read the full details below:

Hi, everyone! My name’s Yvonne (the youngest of the 7), I’m 16 but soon to be 17!

So here are 10 things to know about me:

1. I love to read, write, draw, photograph people, and listen to music in my free time.

2. I’m the biggest movie fan in the world! I absolutely love watching movies all day every day while I work.

3. I started school at one year old.

4. I’ve been the top of my class since the fourth grade.

5. I’m a forensics champion in the categories Declamation and Original Oratory.

6. I am a book collector and owns over 220 books.

7. I am a perfectionist!

8. I love, love, love fashion! Always have to dressed to impress!

9. I never lose an argument. I hate to lose at anything in general.

10. I am terrible at any and all sports, so I won’t be playing for the Black Stars anytime soon!

So glad to share a little bit about myself with you guys!

