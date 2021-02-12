American rapper, Cardi B, has taken to Twitter to admit to her female fans that men deserve to get gifts for Valentine’s Day, but it has to be less expensive than the women’s gift.

She also shared a bit of funny advice to her female fans, saying that if their partners get them flowers on Valentine’s Day, they should return the favour by getting them ‘grass.’

The mother of one wrote: Yes! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift has to be less expensive than the girl’s gift. So if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.

Read her tweet below: