Asawase lawmaker, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, has noted that although the Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, who is currently the Majority Caucus Leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, is knowledgeable in parliamentary affairs, he lacks the ability to unite people.

He has, therefore, asked the Suame Member of Parliament to work on that difficulty he has and carry all the Members of Parliament along in order for the legislature to work effectively.

Speaking during the vetting of Mr Mensah-Bonsu on Friday, February 12, Mr Mubarak said: “When it comes to hard work in this House, I believe even his enemy will stand up for him, he is very hardworking.

“When it comes to knowledge of what we want to do, equally, many will agree with me that he is very knowledgeable but when it comes to carrying all of us along that is where he has some difficulties.”

He added: “I have heard him say that he has been a more consultative leader than any other leader in this House. Unfortunately, I disagree.

“When you come and tell me you want to do this so I am showing it to you, I don’t think that is consulting, that is informing because you have made your mind and you won’t change it.

“I think this is one of the difficulties he has and the kind of parliament we have now. It is my hope he will find a way to be able to manage this other part,” he said.