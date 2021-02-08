The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has lauded Muntaka Mubarak, the Asawase Member of Parliament for apologising over his bribery allegation against a Supreme Court judge.

Mr Mubarak has apologised for the bribery accusation he made against a justice of the Supreme Court after the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

He alleged that before the election of Speaker, a Supreme Court judge attempted to bribe a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament to vote for Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

But he says, in his statement, that he has allowed sleeping dogs to lie as he is not pursuing the matter again.

“Based upon good counsel, I have also decided to let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public commentary on the matter which, as I have indicated, was originally reported to me by a female colleague, Parliamentarian,” part of a release said.

Commenting on it, Mr Anyidoho, in a tweet, said “I congratulate Hon Muntaka for being a man & apologising to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana. Let posterity judge all of us by good conscience.”