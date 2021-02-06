Majority Caucus Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, has commended his colleague Minority Caucus Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, for apologising over his allegation that a judge tried to influence a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament in the speakership election last month.

The Minority Caucus Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has since retracted and apologised for the allegations.

According Mr Annoh-Dompreh, he had always believed that the allegation was false and cautioned other MPs from making such comments in the future.

READ ALSO:

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said Mr Mubarak’s apology was a step in the right direction and therefore called for cool heads to prevail between the Supreme Court and Parliament.

Read Muntaka Muburak’s statement below: