Kumawood actor, Kofi Adu, known in the showbiz circle as Agya Koo, has said players in the movie industry deliberately conspired and plotted his downfall after he refused to go naked in a movie in which he depicted the legendary Komfo Anokye.

According to him, he stormed out of the movie set upon the insistence of the director that he goes naked in a river, something Agya Koo said he vehemently argued and stood against.

After that incident, Agya Koo said all movie producers and directors in Kumawood ganged up against him and boycotted all films in which he starred or had anything to do with.

READ ALSO:

“I have no equal in the movie industry,” Agya Koo told Accra-based Kingdom plus, adding that he is a real heavyweight with no worthy contender.

“My acting talent towers above all in the industry; not even Lil Win comes any close to me,” he said.