Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has shared beautiful photos of his wife to celebrate her birthday.

His wife celebrated her birthday yesterday and as a loving and caring husband, he took to social media to share some sweet messages for her.

He described her as superwoman and further asked God to shower his blessings on her.

He wrote: MY — SUPERWOMAN, my strength and light Happy Birthday. May God keep blessing you! I wish for you peace and prosperity! I LOVE YOU AND IT IS FOREVER.