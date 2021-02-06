Thomas Partey has suffered a fresh injury in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon at Villa Park.

The Ghana international was named in the Gunners starting line up against Villa.

However, the 27-year-old was substituted in the 74th minute after picking an injury and was replaced by former Chelsea winger, Willian.

Arsenal are yet to reveal the full extent of the fresh injury.

Villa scored in the goal of the game under 75 seconds by Ollie Watkins in the first half.

Partey recently returned from injury for the Gunners after picking up an injury last year against Tottenham Hotspurs, spending 36 days on the treatment table.

He was again forced to come off at halftime in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the first round fixture between the two sides.

The midfielder has been under pressure following his 50 million euros move from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Partey has registered one assist in 11 Premier League games.