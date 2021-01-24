Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has narrated the grueling experience he had during his arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The manager, having been granted bail, took to his social media page on January 22 to speak on his arrest.

According to Bulldog’s post, he was subjected to acts by the NIB which the constitution frowns on.

“My Miranda rights weren’t read to me. I was abducted. The cloak and dagger snatch by trigger happy gumshoes sent from the presidency on that momentous afternoon was meant to cower,” he explained.

Mr. Hanson described it as an infringement on his right, but, indicated that he wouldn’t be broken by the incident saying “however, I remain resolute with God as my strength.”

Bulldog was locked up behind bars for allegedly threatening the President on live TV but was later granted a bail in the sum of ¢70,000.

Below is his post: