Residents of Obuasi are threatening mob action against a man identified as Agyenim Boateng for allegedly murdering his step-brother.

The suspect was residing peacefully in the same house with the victim, Kwame Nii, before a misunderstanding ensued over television.

Prior to his murder, they were said to have been in each other’s company at an eatery before Mr Boateng proceeded home.

According to residents, Mr Boateng had an altercation with the victim’s brother over their television, which led him to smash it into pieces.

It was during the encounter that the deceased is said to have arrived home, and having a positive relationship with Mr Boateng, he sought to intervene.

However, without any hesitation, witnesses said Mr Boateng stabbed the deceased in the neck several times before fleeing the scene.

The 27-year-old victim is said to have passed on on their way to the hospital, while Mr Boateng has been apprehended by the district police.

Some Obuasi residents stormed the police station to demand for the suspect to be handed over for lynching.