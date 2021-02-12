One Corner hitmaker ‘Patapaa Amisty’ has asked his colleague musician, Kuami Eugene, to render an apology to rapper Guru or face his wrath.

According to the Swedru-based artiste, he will release a diss song against the Lynx Entertainment record label signee if he fails to apologise in the next 72 hours.

Patapaa, speaking to host KMJ on Joy Prime’s morning show, said Kuami Eugene’s earlier assertion that he cannot feature Guru because of the rift between him and his boss, music producer Richie, wasn’t appropriate.

He explained that Kuami Eugene has numerous song features that have equally uplifted his music career.

It doesn’t show respect… It’s all about respect. If you won’t do it you don’t have to write anything on social media.

He performed the hit song with Keche many times last December and it formed part of the feature he did.

Those who advised him to go against Guru should equally tell him to apologise otherwise I will release a diss song, Patapaa warned.