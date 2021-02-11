A viral video captured the moment two persons, believed to be mother and son, stole from a wine shop in Tema.

The act was initially carried out by the man involved, who walked past the shelves under the pretext of scrutinising the products.

However, after the coast was clear, he signaled for his elderly mother to join him in stealing expensive wines.

The two suspected mourners unboxed wines and hid them in their undergarments when the salesperson turned to address another customer.

In a matter of split seconds, the woman is seen hiding the drinks into her underwear, after which she blocked the sales person’s view for her son to do same.

They headed to the exit after what they thought was a successful mission, but the CCTV exposed them after they were long gone.

Watch video below: