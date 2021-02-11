A six-year-old child is in severe pains after her aunty allegedly poured kerosene on her head to teach her a lesson in Nigeria.

The child was reportedly abused by her dad’s sister.

Alice Sunday John, the child’s mother, said her sister-in-law poured kerosene on her child to “show her”.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has since shared a video of the child and called on the right authorities to intervene.

Yesterday I met this 6yr-old. Today I got to know that she has been in this state since November.

The aunty accused her of being a witch, tied her hand and legs, poured kerosene on her head and set her ablaze… Can you imagine the wickedness! oh God how did we get here?

Today after all necessary due process she is receiving support. The police have ordered an immediate arrest of culprits.

An organisation has offered to provide medical support and a few others have made financial support too.