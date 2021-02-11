Minister-Designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has fought off claims of being responsible for the soldiers who stormed the Chamber of Parliament.

According to Mr Nitiwul, there were no ministers at that time and no civilian could have ordered the military to act.

The military, heavily armed and clad in full regalia, stormed the Floor of Parliament on January 7, 2021, to restore calm after some MPs disrupted the electoral process of a new Speaker for the House.

National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, in an interview on Joy News claimed he even confronted Mr Nitiwul after he placed a call to the Military.

However, when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting on his reappointment, he maintained he lacked the capacity at that time.

Responding to a question by the Minority spokesperson on security, James Agalga, he disclosed an investigation conducted by his office revealed a Commander, who thought things were getting out of control, ordered his men into the Chamber.

Mr Nitiwul explained he was equally shocked by the situation which many have described as a blur on Ghana’s Parliament.

However, he noted investigations were ongoing and the said commander, if found culpable, will be sanctioned.