Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, believes captain Gladson Awako deserves a call up to the Black Stars.

Awako, a former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, has been a revelation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League for the Wonder Club.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals and has already scooped four Man of The Match awards.

The veteran trainer, speaking on the Sports Nite Show on Asempa FM, said he is not surprised about the performance of the former TP Mazembe star player in the ongoing season.

According to him, Awako’s performance merits him a call up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

“I am stunned with the performance of Gladson Awako,” he said. “He has been magnificent for the club.

“He has been playing according to instructions right from preseason and his command on the field is unbelievable. When I recommended him for the management and the board, they did not reject my proposal because they knew what he can offer the club.

“For me, Awako merits a call up to Black Stars. He has proved he deserves a call-up and every football fan in the country wants to see Awako play for the Black Stars.

“I will only urge him to continue this performance,” he added.

Media reports claim Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak are in talks with Olympics about the services of the midfielder.