Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, has said he still holds the aim and ambition of leading the club to Ghana Premier League title.

The twice Ghana Premier League champions have been impressive in the ongoing campaign currently sitting on the 4th position on the league with 21 points after 13 matches played.

After resuming his duties as the head coach of the club, the veteran, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, said he has his eyes fixed on the league title.

“From the start of the season, I said our aim is to finish in the top four but I think things have changed.

“For me, I will be happy to steer the club to win the Ghana Premier League title. Everyone will be happy when we are able to do this.

“The supporters will want to see this come to pass but it will also take hard work and I believe in my players,” he added.

Great Olympics will host Elmina Sharks in the matchday 14 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Walker has been without the club for the past one month due to illness but returned to the team on Tuesday.