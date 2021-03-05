Actress Mercy Asiedu has stirred nostalgia after dropping throwback photos with her Kumawood colleagues Agya Koo, Lil Win and Nana Ama McBrown.

The throwback photos show Mercy Asiedu, Agya Koo, Lil Win, and actress McBrown in one of the old movies they featured in.

In the photos, the trio looked to be acting a wedding scene in the movie.

One of the photos had Agya Koo dressed in a black suit, with actress McBrown wearing a wedding gown while madam Asiedu wore a kente dress.

In the second photo, Agya Koo wore the same suit with actress Asiedu wearing a wedding gown while they posed with Lil Win and another lady.

The last photo had Agya Koo, still in a suit, sitting on the floor and being held by madam Asiedu and the other lady.

Checks indicate that the photos are scenes from a movie titled ‘Mmaa Pe Aware’. Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“They say today is Thursday… #ThrowbackThursday #KumawoodMovies #kumawoodwillBeBack❤️❤️.”