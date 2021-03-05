Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that his legal team represented him in the Petition Case, free of charge.

He made this revelation in a media encounter few hours after the Election Petition Verdict.

“I also want to put on record that the service rendered to me by my legal team in the election petition was gratis meaning free of charge,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The lead counsel for Mr Mahama’s legal team was Tsatsu Tsikata.

The party also assigned nine lawyers as spokespersons on the election petition case.