Former President John Mahama says he disagrees with the decision by the Supreme Court to dismiss his petition.

“Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the highest Court of the land the Supreme Court of Ghana, I disagree with the process of the trial and the ruling of the court,” he stated.

Mr Mahama made the comment while addressing the media in Accra Thursday.

A seven-member panel of justices at midday today dismissed the petitioner’s election petition application challenging the 2020 Presidential results declared on December 9 by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa.

According to the justices, the petition lacked merit, hence was dismissed.