President Nana Akufo-Addo is elated his victory in the 2020 presidential election has been finally affirmed by the Supreme Court.

This was after the court unanimously dismissed the petition filed by former President John Mahama challenging his victory.

The apex court ruled that the petition lacked merit, hence cannot order for a rerun.

President Akufo-Addo took to social media to express his excitement.

“On Thursday, 4th March 2021, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, affirmed my victory in the presidential election of 7th December 2020,” he posted on Twitter.

