A Canadian man went viral after he celebrated getting his coronavirus vaccine by dancing on a frozen lake.

Gurdeep Pandher shared his joy in receiving the vaccine and received praise for spreading joy by performing Bhangra on the ice.

“Yesterday, I received my Covid-19 vaccine,” he said in the caption on the video.

“Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing.”

The 43-year-old from Yukon, northwest Canada, received his first vaccine dose on Monday and said he wanted to spread the joy afterwards.

The video went viral (Image: @GurdeepPandher/Twitter)

Mr Pandher said the vaccine was “easy” (Image: @GurdeepPandher/Twitter)

He said: “It was easy I did not even feel it, and even after the vaccine, I felt okay.

“You know sometimes we see in social media, or other platforms, people are concerned about the vaccine, but I did not feel anything like that. And then I went to a frozen lake in the Yukon to dance Bhangra.

“It was an awesome experience, just to celebrate it and share the joy with the world.”