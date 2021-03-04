A Canadian man went viral after he celebrated getting his coronavirus vaccine by dancing on a frozen lake.

Gurdeep Pandher shared his joy in receiving the vaccine and received praise for spreading joy by performing Bhangra on the ice.

“Yesterday, I received my Covid-19 vaccine,” he said in the caption on the video.

“Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing.”

The 43-year-old from Yukon, northwest Canada, received his first vaccine dose on Monday and said he wanted to spread the joy afterwards.

The video went viral (Image: @GurdeepPandher/Twitter)
Mr Pandher said the vaccine was “easy” (Image: @GurdeepPandher/Twitter)

He said: “It was easy I did not even feel it, and even after the vaccine, I felt okay.

“You know sometimes we see in social media, or other platforms, people are concerned about the vaccine, but I did not feel anything like that. And then I went to a frozen lake in the Yukon to dance Bhangra.

“It was an awesome experience, just to celebrate it and share the joy with the world.”

Gurdeep dancing on the frozen lake with his right arm outstretched - he is wearing warm clothes and an orange turban
The Canadian man said he wanted to show that things will get better (Image: @GurdeepPandher/Twitter)