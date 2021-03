The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has hinted of a rainstorm in the Greater Accra Region.

Heavy to moderate rainstorms are also expected to affect parts of the Eastern, Volta, Central, Western and the Ashanti Regions.

GMet, in a statement, said the probability of the occurrence on Thursday, March 4, 2021, was 70%.

The storm is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning flashes between 4:pm and 8:pm

