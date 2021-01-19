The Ghana Meteorological Agency has cautioned the public to brace themselves for a more intense harmattan in the coming days.

According to the Agency, “dust has been raised from the source region (around Chad) and is expected to be advected into the country to deteriorate surface visibility”.

In a statement, the Agency said the northern half of the country will be drier with a “relative humidity of less than 20% and below 50% over parts of the Southern sector.”

The agency also warned that the intrusion of dryness will also increase the probability of fire outbreaks.

The general public is therefore cautioned to be careful on the roads due to poor visibility and when handling naked fires.

Below is the full statement