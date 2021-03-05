The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the testimonies of the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, were taken out of context.

Speaking at a press conference after the ruling of the Apex Court, Mr Mahama said he was alarmed at the mutilation of the testimony of Mr Nketia in the Supreme Court ruling.

“I have followed the proceedings of this petition and listened to the testimony of our General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah from beginning to end. I am quite alarmed at the mutilation of his testimony in the Supreme Court ruling.

“Indeed, the ruling I heard today, virtually makes him the star witness of the 1st and 2nd Respondents. Many answers of his testimony in cross-examination were taken out of context to create the basis for the dismissal of our election petition.

“This case will go into the Ghana Law Reports for the future, and academics and students of law alike will clearly find befuddling, the internal contradictions in our jurisprudence. At the appropriate time, the legal team will come out with detailed comments on the judgment,” the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said.

The court said President Nana Akufo-Addo, according to the evidence extracted from the General Secretary of the NDC, got more than 50 per cent of the valid votes cast in the December 7, 2020 presidential election to be declared the winner.