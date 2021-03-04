Former President John Mahama is disappointed in the fact that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa was aided to evade accountability in the witness box.

In his view, her refusal not to account to Ghanaians sets a bad precedence for the future.

“Ghanaians looked forward to seeing the EC Chair testify in this case but that did not happen… the refusal of the EC Chair to testify leaves a bad precedence for the future,” he said while reacting to the ruling of the court in Accra Thursday.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, dismissed Mr Mahama’s petition.

In the over two-hours ruling, the court said “your petition is dismissed without merit.”

But Mr Mahama said though he is bound by the decision, he disagrees with the Supreme Court.

Given the trajectory of events during the hearing, he stressed that the ruling of the seven-member panel was to be expected.