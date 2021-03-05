Parliament has approved 16 other ministerial nominees recommended by the Appointments Committee.

The conclusion was reached via voice vote on the floor on March 4.

Prior to this, Parliament had approved some 13 ministerial nominees during a sitting which dragged through Wednesday night to about 3:00 am Thursday.

This brings to a total of 29 ministers-designate who have been vetted and approved by the House.

Before the start of Thursday evening’s debate, some Minority Members of Parliament said they had not received copies of the report.

Consequently, Speaker Alban Bagbin suspended sitting for about 30 minutes to allow the table office to make copies available for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators.

The House later resumed to debate the content of the report.

After several hours of debate, the Second Deputy Speaker, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who had at the time taken the Speaker’s chair put the question for their approval.

NDC members on the committee had earlier singled out John Peter Amewu, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Godfred Dame, Kwasi Amoako Atta and Kwaku Agyeman Manu as individuals they had issues with regarding their nomination.

However, the Committee cleared and recommended them for approval by consensus after an in-camera meeting with the said nominees Wednesday.

Mr Asiamah put the motion to a voice vote where he subsequently ruled that the 16 nominees have been approved by the House.