The Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin has announced to the House names of ministerial nominees from the President Nana Akufo-Addo listed for appointment in his next government.

The list has 30 ministers and 16 regional ministers, with 19 regular ministers maintaining their portfolios in the President’s second term.

In a communication to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament will see to the prompt approval of the nominees so that they can assist him in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.

Among the retained Ministers were Albert Kan Dapaah with the National Security Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta for Finance and Alan Kyerematen for Trade and Industry.

READ ALSO:

The rest are: Dominic Nitiwul – Defence, Ambrose Dery – Interior, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Food and Agriculture and Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health.

The others were Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah – Transport, Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Sanitation and Water Resources, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information.

Four Regional Ministers have also retained their positions while some Ministers in the previous government have also changed portfolios. The former Minister of State responsible for Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, now heads the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; the former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku- Prempeh now heads the Energy Ministry and the former Special Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP now heads the Fisheries Ministry.

Some of the former Ministers left without portfolios in the new government are Kofi Dzamesi of the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Dr Frimpong Boateng of the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Samuel Atta Akyea of Works and Housing and Isaac Asiamah of the Sports Ministry.

A former Deputy Justice Minister, Godfred Dame has been elevated to the Justice Minister. The Deputy Chief of Staff and Member of Parliament for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Francis Asenso Boakye, has been nominated for Minister of Works and Housing.

The Member of Parliament for Tano North in the Ahafo Region and former deputy minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Freda Prempeh, has been nominated for Minister of State for Works and Housing.

Joseph Cudjoe, the former Deputy Minister for Energy, will be the Minister of Public Enterprises if approved.

The Rt. Hon. Speaker has referred the nominees to the Appointments Committee for report and consideration.