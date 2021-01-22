Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustapha Ussif, has been appointed as the new Youth and Sports Minister-designate by President Nana Akufo-Addo

The presidency on Thursday, January 21 released the full list of ministerial appointments for the next government which has been submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The Yagaba-Kubori MP currently serves as the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, an organisation he has headed since 2017.

If approved, he will replace Mr Asiamah.

Ahead of the December 7, 2020 polls, President Akufo-Addo promised a number of things, some of which included Zongo Youth Football Talent Hunt programme and rehabilitation of all other national sports stadia.

In the next four years, the New Patriotic Party government has promised to create opportunities for many more citizens to participate in sports for recreation and laurels, to enhance the image of Ghana at international sports, and as a viable commercial and job creation opportunity for Ghanaians, especially the youth.